Fans have applauded Anne-Marie after the singer was crowned the winner of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Yesterday’s episode (25 December) saw the 30-year-old pop star perform the cha cha alongside professional dancer Graziano Di Prima to a rendition of “Feliz Navidad” by Gwen Stefani .

The duo beat out former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones, whose dance to Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” also won the judges’ approval.

Head judge Shirley Ballas described Anne-Marie’s routine as ”absolutely superb”.

Speaking about her victory, the singer said: “I am so happy! [Di Prima] wanted it so bad as well and I’m just so happy for him.”

Di Prima added: “Actually for me, it’s been an honour since the first day I met her. I did my best and she did as well and this is the result of hard work. She’s really busy but you see with the good effort, here we are.”

Fans took to social media to commend the pair for their triumph.

“Am I now expecting @AnneMarie to dance at her concerts? Of course, am I ready for it? No I’m not… Beyonce who?” wrote one user.

(BBC One)

Another added: “You were amazing you should of done the actual show not just Xmas special.”

A third person wrote: “Smashed that Lovelie!” while someone else said: “You were fantastic!”

Anne-Marie’s win follows after Rose Ayling-Ellis won the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month.

Ayling-Ellis and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice were crowned the winners after the duo beat out John Whaite and Johannes Rabede in the grand final, which aired on 18 December.