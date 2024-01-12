Jump to content

Annie Nightingale death: Veteran DJ who was Radio 1’s first female presenter dies, aged 83

Ellie Muir
Friday 12 January 2024 13:21
(Tim Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

Veteran BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Nightingale has died, aged 83.

The radio star, who was the station’s first ever female presenter, died on Thursday (11 January) following a short illness, according to her family, who said in a statement: “Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”

They continued: “Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.”

“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll. A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service.”

“The family request privacy at this time. Alex, Lucy, Ollie and Will.”

More to follow

