Britain’s Got Talent: Ant and Dec leave viewers in hysterics after musical stage blunder
On-air gaffe happened during a ‘Moulin Rouge’ musical number at the start of the episode
Britain's Got Talent viewers were left in hysterics after an on-air snafu by presenter Ant McPartlin.
McPartlin, who hosts the long-running talent series alongside perennial collaborator Declan Donnelly, featured on the show on Monday (30 May) for the first live semi-final of the year.
The duo were on-stage as part of a musical tribute to Moulin Rouge, for which they appeared tethered to a giant heart-shaped seat that was lowered from the ceiling above the stage.
However, McPartlin was seen getting stuck in his chair during the opening performance of the night – and the amusing gaffe didn’t escape the attention of viewers.
As Donnelly stood up and got out of the chair, McPartlin was seen struggling, and could be heard saying: “Ooh, I’m stuck. I’m stuck on the chair.”
Eventually, dancers were able to release him from the harness, and he met up with Dec at the front of the stage.
Fans shared their amusement at the incident on social media.
“Ant got stuck on the entrance hilarious,” one viewer wrote.
Another fan observed “Ant getting stuck in his chair” and posted a number of “crying laughing” emojis.
Britain’s Got Talent can be streamed now on ITV Hub.
