Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have admitted that they were worried they might bankrupt ITV with their new gameshow.

The presenting duo are the hosts of Limitless Win, an ITV series in which contestants must answer questions for the chance to win what the channel claims to be the world’s first limitless gameshow jackpot.

Speaking to the Press Association, McPartlin admitted that “we did worry that we were going to bankrupt ITV”.

Donnelly joked that the pair would have to call on Andi Peters, who often presents cash giveaways on ITV’s daytime shows, to help them out with “more prize money”.

Speaking about the series, McPartlin said: “You don’t have to be the brains of Britain. And with other quiz shows, suddenly when you get into very serious money, the answers become impossible to play along with, but with this you can have a stab at every one.

“What makes it different is it’s the world’s first limitless jackpot. That’s the selling point for us, and that’s what hooked us in, is the fact there’s no top prize and if you played this game right, you could win millions upon millions of pounds.”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs Saturdays at 8.30pm on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association.