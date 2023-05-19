Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ant and Dec are leaving Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 series, it has been announced.

The pair have presented the long-running entertainment show, which airs on ITV, since 2002.

On Thursday (18 May), Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that they would be departing the show and taking a “rest” following next year’s series.

“We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath,” McPartlin told The Sun.

Donnelly added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

The series previously went on hiatus in 2009, returning four years later in 2013. The pair will continue their other projects with ITV including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, said: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway. Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

Announcing the news on Instagram Thursday (18 May), the pair teased some “very special look-backs” in the new season as well as “very exciting new items”.

In the comments section, fans expressed their disappointment in the news.

“Gutted, I look forward to this on a Saturday night,” one person wrote.

“What will I do with my Saturdays nights after 2024,” asked another.

“Lads you never stop!! You deserve a break, you guys are always on so no doubt you will be on another show anyways, have some much-needed time,” a third commented.