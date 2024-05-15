Ant McPartlin is ‘a mess’ as he announces birth of first child

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ant McPartlin has welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The presenter announced the arrival of his son, Wilder Patrick McPartlin, on Tuesday (14 May) with a picture posted on the Instagram page he shares with his best friend and presenting partner, Declan Donnelly.

Alongside a sepia-toned photo showing McPartlin, 48, holding the newborn against his shoulder while looking down at him, the caption reads: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am.”

He concluded the message with a brief update on the family’s emotional state after the birth: “Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

McPartlin married Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, in August 2021. She has two daughters from her first marriage.

Several of McPartlin’s fans, friends, and celebrity colleagues have left supportive messages for the new parents.

Alesha Dixon, who works with Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got Talent, wrote: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both.”

Ant McPartlin (right) and Anne-Marie Corbett ( PA )

Fellow BGT staple Amanda Holden added: “Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations,” while This Morning co-host Cat Deeley wrote: “Amazing! What wonderful news …. Congratulations.”

Many people took the time to compliment the baby’s name. TV personality and host Scarlett Moffatt wrote: “Awwww congratulations this is just wonderful news, and such a beautiful name.”

Similarly, one-time Queen of the I’m a Celebrity jungle Vicky Pattison added: “Congratulations guys… Omg!!! Love the name.”

Earlier this year, Ant and Dec called time on their long-running variety show, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

In their interview with The Independent, the duo revealed their reasons for ending their show, which they launched in 2002.

“Twenty series just feels like a natural point to pause,” Donnelly (Dec) explained.

“We don’t want to say we’ll never do it again. But we’ve both got families now. Our lives have changed dramatically. We want to step off the hamster wheel, catch our breath and decide what’s next.”

McPartlin added: “It will be bittersweet, with lots of tears, but it feels like the right thing.”