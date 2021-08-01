TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died after being shot in a cinema in California.

The 19-year-old was watching The Forever Purge with his date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, at The Crossings Shopping Center in Corona on Monday (26 July), when a gunman opened fire.

Goodrich died instantly, and Barajas was put on life support. Their bodies were not discovered by cleaning staff until after the screening had ended.

Police have now confirmed Barajas’ death, stating: “The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Barajas is known by TikTok users as @itsanthonymichael. The influencer, who had just under a million followers, amassed 34 million likes from his videos.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested on Tuesday (27 July) in connection with the attack, which police say appeared to be unprovoked.

Corona Police Department Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis said: “We have determined that he acted alone in this murder … We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime. And there’s no information the suspect and victims had any prior contact before these crimes took place.”

Officers discovered a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene during a search of his apartment, reports The Daily Mail .

A GoFundMe page set up to help Goodrich’s family pay for funeral expenses said: “Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of Rylee. Her kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever. “