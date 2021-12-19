Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan is being called out for hypocrisy over comments he made about boxer Anthony Joshua.

On Saturday (20 August), Joshua was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia. After, he stormed out of the ring before returning to deliver a “bizarre” speech.

The world of sport and entertainment have been commenting on Joshua’s post-match behaviour.

Morgan wrote on Twitter after the match had ended: “Embarrassing antics at the end by Joshua. He was beaten by a superior fighter who put on a magnificent performance of highly-skilled, supremely resilient boxing.”

However, many are pointing out that Morgan did something similar in March 2021.

Morgan made headlines after he stormed off Good Morning Britain when co-star Alex Beresford condemned his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“He just did what you did tho???” one of Morgan’s followers wrote, with another adding: “Must have watched you storm off set.”

Piers Morgan called Anthony Joshua’s behaviour ‘embarrassing’ (Twitter)

One person called Joshua’s behaviour “a Piers Morgan moment”, with another fllower sarcastically adding: “Imagine being at work and having a weird moment like that, like walking off live on air.”

Joshua‘s actions saw him accused of “stealing Usyk’s moment” by former world champion Carl Froch.

In what was called a “slightly frantic fashion”, Joshua returned after storming off to talk up his own performance, declaring himself a “new breed” of heavyweight. Find Joshua’s speech in full here.

He has since explained the reasoning for his speech.