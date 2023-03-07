Cat famous for appearing in opening credits of Antiques Roadshow dies

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Minou, the cat known for appearing in the opening credits of Antiques Roadshow, has died.

At the start of each episode of the popular BBC reality series, the animal could be seen walking across the screen, brushing against a vase.

Minou, in fact, belonged to antique expert Marc Allum, who has appeared as a specialist on Antiques Roadshow since 1998.

Allum revealed that Minou had been euthanised by a vet on 2 March amid a series of health problems.

In a social media post announcing the news, he shared a heartfelt tribute to the pet.

Alongside a photograph of Minou, he wrote: “ For almost 17 years this beautiful creature has been a central part of our lives. Today we had to say goodbye to Minou.

“The pleasure he gave us is beyond measure. We will miss him soooo much but he will still pop up on your screens on the titles of @BBC_ARoadshow. Such a star!”

In a later tweet, the Antiques Roadshow specialist wrote: “He was a extremely bright. He did what he liked really and we smiled as he did it… but he was always there butting his head against my chin.”

Friends and fans of the series shared condolences over the news.

Last week, Camilla, the Queen Consort, had two personal items examined by Antiques Roadshow in a special episode of the series.

The programme, filmed in Cornwall at the Eden Project last September, saw Camilla interact with the Roadshow team and participate in a “Mystery Object” game.

Minou the cat, as seen in the opening credits for ‘Antiques Roadshow' (BBC)

Presenter Fiona Bruce said: “The Queen Consort was just terrific fun. She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone.

“The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!

“Her Majesty got stuck into our Antiques Roadshow games, though Guess The Mystery Object had us both stumped.”