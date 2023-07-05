Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s July– and Apple TV+ subscribers have plenty to get stuck into.

Tiffany Haddish and Jared Harris are just two of the famous faces who will star in shows on the platform this month, with The Afterparty and Foundation both returning for a second run.

More episodes of fan-favourites Hijack and The Crowded Room will also be landing on the streaming platform.

Sign up to a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Below, we’ve listed everything landing on Apple TV+ in July.

The Crowded Room / New episode every Friday until 28 July

Gripping thriller starring Tom Holland continues. He plays Danny Sullivan, a man arrested over his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Amanda Seyfried stars as Rya Goodwin, the unlikely interrogator tasked with questioning him. Each of the 10 episodes unfold a new chapter from Danny’s past to reveal a pertinent truth.

Swagger season two / New episode every Friday until 11 August

Loosely inspired by the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger follows the story of Jace, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy played by Isaiah Hill. The acclaimed series comes from filmmaker Reggie Rock Blythewood and the team behind the smash-hit football series Friday Night Lights.

Platonic / New episode every Wednesday until 12 July

The comedy, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends who rekindle their friendship after a long rift, continues.

Byrne and Rogen in ‘Platonic’ (Apple)

Hijack / New episode every Wednesday until 2 August

Idris Elba stars in a tense thriller about the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight. Told in real time, the series will have you bracing for impact.

The Afterparty season two (12 July)

Tiffany Haddish is back for the mystery show. This time the case is a murder of a groom at a wedding, where every guest is a suspect.

Foundation season two (14 July)

Jared Harris returns as Hari Seldon, a mathematician and developer of psychohistory, an algorithmic science that allows him to predict the future.

Read More