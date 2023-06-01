Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s June – and Apple TV + subscribers have plenty to look forward to.

Seth Rogen, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and O’Shea Jackson Jr are just some of the famous faces who will grace the screen this month.

The streaming platform’s acclaimed sci-fi series Silo will reach an undoutedly dramatic end on 30 June, while Rose Byrne comedy Platonic will continue to plough on until the beginning of July.

Apple TV+ is also welcoming a host of brand new series, including the much-anticipated thriller The Crowded Room and the Idris Elba-starrer Hijack.

Below, we’ve listed everything landing on Apple TV Plus in June.

Silo / Episode 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 (2, 9, 16, 23, 30 June)

June will see the conclusion of Apple’s acclaimed sci-fi series Silo, with episode six – titled “The Relic” – airing on 6 June, with instalments seven, eight, nine and 10 being released weekly after that. The dystopian show, which stars Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins, follows a community who live in a giant underground silo that they have been told protects them – but the question remains: from what?

Silo

City on Fire / Episode 6, 7, 8 (2, 9, 16 June)

This month, we’ll also see the end of City on Fire with the final three episodes airing on 2 June, 9 June, and 16 June, respectively. After an NYU student is shot in Central Park in 2003, the ensuing investigation reveals the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family with a closet full of skeletons. The crime drama stars Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sex Education star Jemima Kirke.

Platonic, episodes five, six, seven, eight (7, 14, 21, 28 June)

Also ploughing ahead this month is Platonic, which dropped its first episodes in May. Episodes five, six, seven and eight will be released weekly in June with the series set to conclude on 12 July. The comedy stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends who rekindle their friendship after a long rift with hilarious, surprising results.

Platonic

The Crowded Room (9 June)

It’s a change of pace for Spider-Man’s Tom Holland as the Marvel star takes on this gripping thriller. Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a man arrested over his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Amanda Seyfried stars as Rya Goodwin, the unlikely interrogator tasked with questioning him. Each of the 10 episodes unfold a new chapter from Danny’s past to reveal a pertinent truth.

The Snoopy Show (9 June)

Everybody’s favourite beagle is back for a third season of this wonderfully wholesome animated series. The Snoopy Show sees Snoopy, Woodstock and the whole Peanuts gang forge friendships and embark on adventures. As with the previous two seasons, each episode will consist of three seven-minute shorts stitched together.

The Crowded Room (Courtesy of Apple)

Lovely Little Farm / Season 2 (16 June)

This adorable kid-friendly show takes place in – you guessed it – a lovely little farm nestled in lavender fields. Returning for a second season, this show follows two young sisters with a love of animals (some of which talk!)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series / Season 6 (23 June)

Apple’s Emmy award-winning series returns with new episodes featuring your favourite celebrities. As always, it will be a star-studded affair with Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Cedric the Entertainer, Cara Delevinge, Lea Michele, Danny Pudi all set to feature. Buckle up.

Swagger (Apple TV)

Swagger / Season 2 (23 June)

Loosely inspired by the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger follows the story of Jace, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy played by Isaiah Hill. The acclaimed series comes from filmmaker Reggie Rock Blythewood and the team behind the smash-hit football series Friday Night Lights.

Hijack (28 June)

Idris Elba stars in a tense thriller about the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight. Told in real time, the series will have you bracing for impact.

