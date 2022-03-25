Love & Hip Hop’s Apple Watts rushed to hospital after severe car accident

Love & Hip Hop star Apple Watts has been rushed to hospital after a severe car crash in Baker, California.

Watts was driving a black Mercedes on Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas when the accident occurred on Wednesday (23 March).

According to People, the reality TV star’s vehicle collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck.

The impact caused Watts’s car to roll multiple times before catching fire and coming to a halt.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran told the outlet that one of the passengers inside the Ford was able to pull her out in time.

Soon after that, Watts was transferred to a nearby Nevada hospital where she is undergoing treated for “major injuries”.

The details of what exactly caused the crash have not yet been revealed.

Watts is known for starring in seasons five and six of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

In the past, Watts has also featured in several music videos, including Future’s “Wicked.”

Fans have shared messages of support for Watts on social media.

“I really hope Apple Watts pulls through. I loved her on Love & Hip-Hop,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote: “I really hope Apple Watts will be ok, that news is tragic.”