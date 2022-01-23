The Apprentice has responded after one of its contestants claimed that he was verbally bullied by another contestant during filming.

A spokesperson for the long-running BBC reality series stated that the contestants’ wellbeing is of “paramount importance”, claiming that the allegations are “unsubstantiated”.

Per the Mirror, contestant Navid Sole, a pharmacist, alleged that he was reduced to tears after being called a “snake” and a “clown” by one of his fellow contestants following a failed task.

Sole was “fired” from the series earlier this week, meaning he did not progress through to the next round.

In a statement provided to PA, a spokesperson for the series said that the allegations of bullying did not reflect the measures put in place to protect the show’s contestants.

“The wellbeing of the candidates who take part in The Apprentice is of paramount importance,” they said. “Thorough and robust duty of care protocols are in place which include an experienced network of support for candidates who are in regular contact before, during and after filming.

“All contributors agreed to a code of conduct which was put in place from the outset in order to protect and prioritise their welfare. These allegations are unsubstantiated and do not reflect the measures put in place to look after the candidates.”

Navid Sole, as seen on ‘The Apprentice' (BBC / Naked)

Shama Amin, another contestant on this series of The Apprentice, quit the show earlier this week, citing health reasons.

Amin, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said that appearing on the series had become too “physically demanding” for her to continue.

Additional reporting by PA