The Apprentice viewers shocked by ‘brutal but hilarious’ interview tactic

Fans of The Apprentice were left reeling during last night’s (17 March) episode thanks to a “brutal and hilarious” interview tactic.

The episode saw the four remaining contestants sit down for a series of interviews with the show’s interview specialists, as Lord Alan Sugar sent two of the hopeful entrepreneurs packing ahead of next week’s final.

During her interview with business expert Mike Soutar, contestant Kathryn Louise Burn found herself at something of a loose end.

With each contestant having a business venture pitch should they win the series, Kathryn spent the interviews discussing her proposal for an online pyjama retailer.

When Soutar asked what website domain she intended to use, Kathryn responded: “www.myeverydaypyjamas.co.uk.”

“So you’ve bought that?” Soutar asked, to which the contestant replied: “No.”

Soutar then revealed that someone had in fact already purchased the domain, and a number of similar ones: himself.

Viewers were taken aback by the exchange, with one person writing: “This has to be the best moment of the interviews. Mike really did this to Kathryn.”

“Brutal but hilarious too,” wrote another.

Someone else wrote: “This interview has officially secured its place in The Apprentice hall of fame.”

It wasn’t all bad news for Kathryn, however. Soutar ended up gifting her one of the domain names he had purchased, and she progressed through to the final, despite the bumpy interview.

The Apprentice airs at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC One. Previous episodes can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.