Arden Cho has reportedly turned down Paramount+’s forthcoming Teen Wolf revival film after she was offered half the per-episode salary of her co-stars.

On Tuesday (15 February), the streaming service’s chief executive Chris McCarthy announced that 12 series regular and recurring cast members have been signed on for the project.

This list includes Tyler Posey, who played the lead role of Scott McCall on MTV’s hit supernatural drama series.

Cho is among the actors who will not be seen in the full-length reunion feature, along with Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin.

Deadline reports that Cho – the only actor of colour among the show’s four central female characters – decided to skip the revival over a 50 per cent pay gap between her co-stars.

Subsequently, fans of the show online have called out Paramount+ for being “disrespectful” towards Cho.

One Twitter user wrote: “We have no choice but to stan, especially considering how dirty they treated her for season six.”

The 36-year-old actor portrayed Kira Yukimura, who was first introduced as a recurring character in season three of the popular teen show. Kira became a show regular in the following season.

Cho’s character was written out of the sixth and final season of Teen Wolf, which premiered in November 2016.

When she announced her departure from the show in a YouTube video, Cho said: “I loved my experience on Teen Wolf. I love the cast and crew. It’s been an amazing almost three and a half years.

“But unfortunately it looks like we are wrapped up with Kira’s storyline and she won’t be coming back for season six.”

The Independent has reached out to Cho’s representatives for comment.

Cho will next be seen in Netflix’s forthcoming legal drama Partner Track. The 10-part series, based on Helen Wan’s eponymously titled novel, is scheduled for release later this year.

‘Teen Wolf’ actor Arden Cho announced her departure from the show in 2016, in a video titled ‘Goodbye Teen Wolf’

From Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis, the reunion film is set in Beacon Hills where “a terrifying evil has emerged” and werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) must “gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back” against this new enemy.

Deadline reports that Davis will also executive produce a forthcoming series titledWolf Pack, as well as serve as the showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action Æon Flux.

All three titles will be released on Paramount+.