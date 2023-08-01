Radio 1’s Arielle Free pulled off air and ‘suspended’ after live altercation with fellow DJ Charlie Hedges
Scottish broadcaster was told to ‘have some respect’ as her microphone was cut during guest appearance on Charlie Hedges’ show
Arielle Free, a DJ on BBC Radio 1, has been temporarily suspended from her position after a bizarre appearance on a fellow presenter’s show, according to reports.
Free, 36, was briefly featured on Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems show, broadcast live from Ibiza, on the weekend.
In an audio recording of the interaction, Free and Hedges begin by greeting each other before their exchange soon changes tone.
“Hi, yeah I sound great, don’t I?” Free said, before explaining that working on Friday night, then during the day on Saturday had resulted in her voice having a huskier tone than usual. “Your voice just goes.”
Free then addressed Hedges and her choice of music. “Can I be honest with you Charlie?” she began. “I expected better of you.”
“What, as in to sound like you?” Hedges quipped.
Free replied by expressing her distaste for the electronic track that Hedges was playing in the background, “My Barn My Rules” by MCR-T and horsegiirL.
“I don’t like this song; I hate it,” she declared.
As Free continued to question the choice of song, Hedges then tried to express her side before ultimately cutting the volume to Free’s microphone.
“Sorry, I’m taking your mic down, it’s my show, Arielle. Have some respect, please.”
Hedges then is heard telling Free to “get out of here” as she presumably exits the recording space.
On Tuesday (1 August), it was reported in several outlets that Free had been “temporarily suspended” from her duties. She is expected to return to hosting the network’s early breakfast show next week.
When approached by The Independent, a BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”
The Independent has reached out to a representative of Arielle Free for comment.
As well as her career on the radio, Free previously co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.
