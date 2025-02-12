Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a congratulatory message for the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3, with a shoutout for his son’s nude scene.

Patrick Schwarzenegger attended the Los Angeles premiere for the hit HBO show’s third season with his full family in tow – father Arnold, mother Maria Shriver, sister Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt, sister Christina, brother Christopher, and fiancée Abby Champion.

Schwarzenegger took to social media to share how he felt watching his son’s performance, reminding everyone of the introductory scene in Terminator where he himself appeared mostly in the nude.

“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate Patrick Schwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!” he wrote.

“I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger too posted on social media to celebrate the premiere, writing: “White Lotus premier!! What a surreal moment! Dream come true getting to watch the pilot with my family. Mike White & the rest of the cast I love you!”

HBO released the trailer for the latest season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series, which takes place in Thailand with a new cast of characters, in December last year.

The satirical series follows the exploits of rich and troubled guests and charismatic employees at the luxury resort chain The White Lotus. While the setting seems tranquil, things quickly descend into chaos as the lives of the holidaymakers unravel into a darker reality.

In the new season, Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the son of a wealthy Southern family. The cast also includes Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey playing his parents Tim and Victoria, along with Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola as Saxon’s siblings.

Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb play three old friends reuniting for a vacation while Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood play a couple. Tayme Thapthimthong and Blackpink’s Lisa round out the cast playing The White Lotus hotel staffers.

While fan favourite Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge who won two consecutive Emmys for the role, is not returning after drowning in the previous season, Natasha Rothwell is reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, heading to the Thailand resort on an exchange programme to learn more about the wellness treatments on offer there.

Reviewing the third season for The Independent, Nick Hilton writes: “It’s almost ostentatious, but, then again, The White Lotus has never held back. It is an excessive show about excess. And the presence of such a galaxy of stars allows White, the show’s sole writer and director, to perform a cup and balls routine, moving the pieces so fast that the eye is drawn from one drama to another – from divorce to fraud to incest to prostitution to burglary to murder – and you never know where the ball will end up.”

The White Lotus season three streams from 16 February on Max.