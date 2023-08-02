Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arrow star Stephen Amell has clarified his “disappointing” views on the actors’ strike after facing an intense backlash.

The strike is currently in its third week after the 160,000 member-strong union voted to join striking writers, who, among other demands, are fighting for better compensation and assurances that they will not lose work to artificial intelligence (AI)

Hollywood stars to have joined the picket line include George Clooney, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Brendan Fraser and BD Wong. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson donated a “record” seven-figure sum to SAG-AFTRA.

However, one actor who appeared to be against the strike was Amell, whose credits include the TV shows Arrow and wrestling drama Heels.

Speaking about the matter during a Q&A at Galaxycon in North Carolina last weekend, the actor said: “I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic.”

He continued: “I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows – like the show that I’m on that premiered last night – I think it’s myopic.”

After footage of Amell’s quotes were shared on social media, many criticised the actor for his “disappointing” views, and it was pointed out that the strike is to help jobbing actors – not those who are already established and financially comfortable.

But Amell has shared an update on Instagram, breaking down his comments and explaining that he actually does support the strike, even though he said he doesn’t.

“Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike,” he began the post.

Stephen Amell does not support the strike (Getty Images for FilmRise)

“To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.”

He said that when he said “I do not supporting striking”, he meant: “I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”

Addressing his claim that the strike was “a reductive negotiating tactic”, Amell went on: “I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do.

“Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

Amell said that he has “no clue what I was trying to say” with his final point, calling it “perhaps an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me”.

Stephen Amell clarifies his stance on the actors’ strike after calling it ‘reductive’ (Instagram)

He added: “I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for. As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued.

“This situation reminds of the proverb, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

Amell faced intense criticism for his original comments.

“It must be nice to be in a financial position where you can have a s*** take like this,” @MaceAhWindu wrote, with @s_prevot writing: “Your peers are fighting for their livelihoods and can barely put food on the table while you sit with your millions like ‘wah this is so frustrating’.”

@iReinaValentine added: “What I’m hearing is that SAG should go to the negotiating table and propose that “No actors’ likeness can be used for AI without consent except for Stephen Amell.”

Elsewhere, @ChainsawReacts stated: Stephen has a right to his opinion, but he isn’t one of the actors who is struggling to make ends meet. He led Arrow for 8 years and is leading Heels now. He also does conventions multiples times a year, he is fine. This strike is to help actors/writers who aren’t lucky like he is.”

The Independent has contacted Amell for additional comment.