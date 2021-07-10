Social media users have been left baffled by a photo of Ashley Olsen drinking a beer and holding a machete while hiking.

A rare picture of the former child star turned fashion designer emerged online on Friday (9 July) as her artist boyfriend Louis Eisner documented the pair’s countryside adventure on his Instagram Story.

Eisner then posted a photo of Olsen hiking through a forest dressed in white and wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses, while carrying a glass in one hand and a black machete – a knife commonly used in agricultural settings – in the other.

The photo quickly went viral on Twitter, with users comparing the bizarre image to a scene from the game Cluedo (known as Clue in the US).

“Ashley Olsen in the woods, drinking beer, carrying a machete,” one commenter simply wrote in a tweet that has been liked nearly 50,000 times.

“I feel like this is a game of Clue: Ashley Olsen…in the woods…with a machete,” a fan joked, later joking: “A cigarette would’ve been the cherry on top of this chaotic sundae.”

The picture was shared on Eisner’s Instagram (Louis Eisner/Instagram)

One tweet read: “‘Ashley Olsen with a machete’ is a phrase specifically designed to raise my heart rate.”

Olsen and Eisner are rumoured to have been dating since 2017, but have never publicly confirmed their relationship.