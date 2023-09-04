Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is said to be lining up a new season of a recent hit show – despite the lead star wanting to “cancel” it.

Last month, the streaming service unveiled reality series At Home with the Furys, which swiftly became a hit among subscribers.

The series follows the heavyweight boxing champion, his wife and six children as they go about their daily lives, featuring footage captured on cameras that the family had welcomed inside their home.

Fury, who was shown to be grappling with retirement during the first season, found the experience to be such a struggle that he wanted to halt production during filming. His wife Paris said to Capital XTRA: “We got halfway through filming, and he [Tyson] wanted to cancel the whole show.”

Fury confirmed: “Yeah, I wanted out. I was like, a couple of weeks in, I said, ‘Is there any way?’

“I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, ‘Is there any way I can get out of this, I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again.’ I said I’d never do it again, I’ve done it again. I’ve made a mistake.”

He attributed this to “my bipolar going up and down all the time”, adding: “One minute I’m happy, the next minute I’m not and it’s very evident to see my emotional rollercoaster throughout this episode. And people are going to be shocked, because I can take 10 turns in an hour.”

According to The Sun, Fury has agreed to let cameras back into his home, and crew members have been asked about their availability.

“Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life,” a source told the outlet.

Given that Paris is pregnant with their seventh child, it is believed production will not begin for a while.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Tyson Fury in ‘At Home with the Furys' (Netflix)

Find the full list of every new Netflix release in September here, and a compilation of every movie and TV series being removed from the service in the coming weeks here.