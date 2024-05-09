For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Baby Reindeer viewers are questioning the ethics behind Piers Morgan’s interview with the woman whose alleged campaign of stalking and harassment inspired the series.

This week, the broadcaster revealed he had spoken to the Scottish lawyer being labelled the “real Martha”, with the interview set to air on his YouTube show Uncensored on Thursday (8 May).

After filming the interview, though, Harvey said she felt “used” by Morgan, who she said placed “a heavy emphasis” on the thousands of emails she allegedly sent Baby Reindeer creator and lead star Richard Gadd.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer follows a comedian as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) for more than four years.

Immediately after its release on 11 April, the series became a word-of-mouth sensation and is on course to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows, alongside heavyweights Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

The lawyer, who has received death threats since the show started, has now hinted that Morgan capitalised on the furore, telling Daily Record: “I wouldn’t say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast paced to catch me off guard.

“It seemed to me that I was set up. I feel a bit used.”

Her claims corroborate general feeling about Morgan’s interview, which was met with consternation when the broadcaster announced the “world exclusive” on Wednesday (8 May).

He wrote on X/Twitter: “The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. [She] wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

Jessica Gunning as Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

The post’s replies section was flooded with messages from users calling the interview “irresponsible” and “unethical” due to the fact that Gadd himself told The Independent that the real person who inspired Martha to be “mentally unwell”.

”This is exploitation of a person who is in a vulnerable position. Clearly unethical,” one person wrote, with another adding: “This guy has absolutely no shame!” Others branded the decision to interview Harvey “disgraceful” and “absolutely vile”.

The Independent has contacted Morgan’s Uncensored for comment.

Morgan’s announcement arrived hours before Gadd, Gunning, co-star Nava Mau and series director Weronika Tofilska participated in a panel discussion about the show in Los Angeles.

The event was held to stir up interest among TV awards voters in Hollywood. Both Gadd and Gunning are strongly expected to receive Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in the forthcoming awards race.