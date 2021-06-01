Bafta has abandoned its special prize section during this year’s TV awards, following controversy over its decision to recognise Noel Clarke earlier this year.

In April, former Doctor Who star Clarke was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

In a report published by The Guardian, Clarke faced claims including sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and video without consent, and bullying.

The actor has vehemently denied all allegations.

Bafta’s main TV awards will take place on 6 June 2021, but the usual Fellowship Prize and Special Award categories will be omitted.

Last year’s Special Award was awarded to Idris Elba.

Bafta were criticised for plans to go forth with Clarke’s award, for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, despite being approached with allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the time, the organisation claimed that it would have been “improper” to suspend the award “based on the extremely limited information that we had where the ultimate sources were unknown”.

After The Guardian’s report was published, the organisation suspended Clarke’s Bafta membership and award.

In a statement provided to Deadline, a Bafta spokesperson said: “We have recently announced that we are conducting a review of the processes governing awards that are in the gift of the academy, so we have temporarily paused the Special Awards and Fellowships and they will not feature in this Sunday’s ceremony.”

The TV awards are set to take place on Sunday, 6 June at 7pm.