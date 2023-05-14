Bafta TV awards 2023 – live: Traitors’ Claudia Winkleman, Cillian Murphy and Kate Winslet attend BBC ceremony
Comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting ceremony
If you thought awards season was over, think again. The Bafta Television Awards are due to take place on Sunday night (14 May) at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the ceremony.
Stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Lesley Manville and Kate Winslet are up for acting awards this evening, with Ben Whishaw’s medical drama This is Going to Hurt and BBC’s police procedural The Responder leading the way as the shows with the most nominations.
The 2023 nominees were unveiled in March. You can find a list of nominated actors and TV shows here.
Among the other series nominated are Irish comedy Derry Girls, Sherwood, Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show Somewhere Boy.
Viewers at home can tune in on BBC One from 7pm BST.
It’s worth noting that the Baftas are in full swing in central London, so the winners are out there – but, this blog will be following along with the BBC broadcast, which begins at 7pm.
Comedy star Daisy May Cooper is nominated for Am I Being Unreasonable? – will she win? Time will tell! Until then, here’s a picture of the star arriving at the Baftas.
Martin Freeman is nominated for his lead role in BBC drama The Responder.
He faces tough competition from Ben Whishaw, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Chaske Spencer and Taron Egerton.
Kate Winslet, Leading Actress nominee for I Am Ruth, arriving at the Baftas.
Traitors host Clauda Winkleman arriving at the Baftas – with the word “faithful” emblazoned on her jacket.
The Responder may be the second-most nominated show this year, but not everybody was a fan.
The Independent’s TV critic Sean O’Grady gave the show a middling three-star review.
“Freeman’s scouse cop must deal with the berserk and barmy dregs of society – but why is it all so dimly lit?” asked O’Grady, who said the storyline’s “chaos” unfortunately extends to the show’s “very construction”.
Martin Freeman is on the edge of a breakdown in grim cop drama The Responder – review
Freeman’s scouse cop must deal with the berserk and barmy dregs of society – but why is it all so dimly lit?
Somewhere Boy
Among this year’s nominees is Channel 4 series Somewhere Boy, which earned rave reviews when it was released in October last year.
The serires stars Lewis Gribben as a teenage boy who has been locked up inside his father’s house for his whole life. Read our interview with Gribben below...
Somewhere Boy’s Lewis Gribben: ‘I know what it’s like to be an outsider’
The star of Channel 4’s strange, beautiful new drama talks to Ellie Harrison about playing a teenager who’s been locked in a house his whole life – and what we might learn from him
Drum roll, please...
Tonight isn’t all about TV. Lewis Capaldi and dance music chart-topper Jax Jones will be performing as musical guests at the ceremony.
Don’t expect a political opening monologue
Well, we know one subject is off the table for tonight’s opening monologue, which will likely be devoid of any contentious topics.
In a recent interview, Beckett said he believed that he and Romesh Ranganathan were appointed as hosts because “we’ll talk about us and our relationship rather than a hit list of stuff”.
There is one subject in particular that they will be avoiding.
“I know that [with] JK Rowling and Harry Potter, there’s something’s going on with it, I don’t really know [what], though. All I know is: ‘Don’t mention JK Rowling or Harry Potter at all,’” he said.
“You just think, that’s a red zone, that’s going to cause problems, don’t mention that.”
Rob Beckett says it’s not worth joking about ‘red zone’ JK Rowling
’That’s going to cause problems – don’t mention that,’ comedian said
Richard Ayoade cracks joke about Will Smith slap in 2022 opening monologue
Last year’s host Richard Ayoade didn’t hold back in his opening monologue.
The comedian couldn’t resist quipping about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap, telling the audience: “In 1955, there were only six categories. Barely enough time to get up from your seat and slap someone before the whole ceremony would be over.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies