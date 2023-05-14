✕ Close Martin Freeman stars in trailer for BBC drama The Responder

If you thought awards season was over, think again. The Bafta Television Awards are due to take place on Sunday night (14 May) at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the ceremony.

Stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Lesley Manville and Kate Winslet are up for acting awards this evening, with Ben Whishaw’s medical drama This is Going to Hurt and BBC’s police procedural The Responder leading the way as the shows with the most nominations.

The 2023 nominees were unveiled in March. You can find a list of nominated actors and TV shows here.

Among the other series nominated are Irish comedy Derry Girls, Sherwood, Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show Somewhere Boy.

Viewers at home can tune in on BBC One from 7pm BST.