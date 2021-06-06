Bafta TV nominations full list: Steve McQueen’s Small Axe and The Crown lead pack
Awards show takes place tonight
Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, The Crown and I May Destroy You lead the nominations at this year’s Bafta TV awards.
Small Axe is up for 15 awards, including nods for stars Letitia Wright and John Boyega. The Crown has 10 total nominations, including for Drama Series, while Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter also received nods.
Michaela Coel is waiting to hear whether she’ll win an acting award for I May Destroy You along with her co-stars Weruche Opia and Paapa Essiedu, with the sexual assault drama also up for Mini Series among its eight nominations.
Normal People, Sex Education, Adult Material, I Hate Suzie and This Country are all up for awards tonight too.
There is also a posthumous nomination for Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter, who died earlier this month of a brain tumour.
The Bafta TV Awards are being hosted by Richard Ayoade.
Find the full list of nominees for the Bafta TV Awards below...
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation
Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Daytime
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway
Drama Series
Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
David Mitchell
Graham Norton
Romesh Ranganathan
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good
International
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge(Storyville)
Leading Actor
John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
Leading Actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar–Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Live Event
Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9
Mini–Series
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
News Coverage
BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Reality & Constructed Factual
MasterChef: The Professionals
Race Across the World
The School That Tried to End Racism
The Write Offs
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Inside No 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Short Form Programme
CripTales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw the Sun First
Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence(Storyville)
Surviving Covid
Single Drama
Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting in Limbo
The Windermere Children
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’s Cut
Sport
Bahrain Grand Prix
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup
England V West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies –The Crown
Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
Follow the Bafta TV Awards live here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies