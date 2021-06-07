Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal took home some of the top prizes at tonight’s (Sunday 6 June) Bafta TV Awards.

Coel was at the ceremony to accept the award for Best Mini-Series, and took time to thank the crewmembers who worked on I May Destroy You. Later, she won the coveted Leading Actress award, offering shoutouts to her fellow nominees includingNormal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones and I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper.

Charlie Cooper took home the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, for his performance in This Country, while Aimee Lou Wood won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Sex Education.

You can find the full list of winners below.

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show – WINNER

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure) – WINNER

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway – WINNER

Drama Series

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too – WINNER

The Crown

Entertainment Performance

(AP)

Adam Hills

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

David Mitchell

Graham Norton

Romesh Ranganathan – WINNER

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes – WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon a Time in Iraq – WINNER

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – WINNER

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, star of Sex Education, wins the Bafta TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy (BBC)

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education – WINNER

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge(Storyville) – WINNER

Leading Actor

(AP)

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People – WINNER

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

(AP)

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar–Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – WINNER

Live Event

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020 – WINNER

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

This Country’s Charlie and Daisy May Cooper as Kurtan and Kerry Mucklowe (BBC)

Charlie Cooper – This Country – WINNER

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9

Mini–Series

Michael Coel accepts the Bafta TV Award for Best Mini-Series (BBC)

Adult Material

I May Destroy You – WINNER

Normal People

Small Axe

News Coverage

BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried to End Racism wins Bafta for Realty & Constructed Factual (BBC)

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across the World

The School That Tried to End Racism – WINNER

The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No 9 – WINNER

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Short Form Programme

CripTales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities

The Main Part

They Saw the Sun First – WINNER

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence(Storyville)

Surviving Covid

Single Drama

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting in Limbo – WINNER

The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty –WINNER

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

(BBC)

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut – WINNER

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup

England V West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby upon winning the Best Supporting Actor Bafta TV award (BBC)

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe – WINNER

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies –The Crown

Supporting Actress

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony – WINNER

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

