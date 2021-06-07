Bafta TV Awards 2021: Full list of winners including Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal
Michaela Coel collected awards for Best Mini-Series and Best Actress
Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal took home some of the top prizes at tonight’s (Sunday 6 June) Bafta TV Awards.
Coel was at the ceremony to accept the award for Best Mini-Series, and took time to thank the crewmembers who worked on I May Destroy You. Later, she won the coveted Leading Actress award, offering shoutouts to her fellow nominees includingNormal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones and I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper.
Charlie Cooper took home the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, for his performance in This Country, while Aimee Lou Wood won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Sex Education.
You can find the full list of winners below.
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show – WINNER
The Ranganation
Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure) – WINNER
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Daytime
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway – WINNER
Drama Series
Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too – WINNER
The Crown
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
David Mitchell
Graham Norton
Romesh Ranganathan – WINNER
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes – WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon a Time in Iraq – WINNER
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – WINNER
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education – WINNER
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good
International
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge(Storyville) – WINNER
Leading Actor
John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People – WINNER
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
Leading Actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar–Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – WINNER
Live Event
Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020 – WINNER
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper – This Country – WINNER
Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9
Mini–Series
Adult Material
I May Destroy You – WINNER
Normal People
Small Axe
News Coverage
BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Reality & Constructed Factual
MasterChef: The Professionals
Race Across the World
The School That Tried to End Racism – WINNER
The Write Offs
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Inside No 9 – WINNER
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Short Form Programme
CripTales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw the Sun First – WINNER
Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence(Storyville)
Surviving Covid
Single Drama
Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting in Limbo – WINNER
The Windermere Children
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty –WINNER
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’s Cut – WINNER
Sport
Bahrain Grand Prix
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup
England V West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe – WINNER
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies –The Crown
Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony – WINNER
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
