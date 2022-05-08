The Bafta TV Awards 2022 are upon us, with Russell T Davies’ critically adored Aids drama It’s a Sin leading the charge.

This year’s ceremony, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 8 May, is being presented by comedian and actor Richard Ayoade.

It’s a Sin leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Olivia Colman-starrer Landscapers, which amassed a total of seven.

Other shows in contention for the top awards are In My Skin, Unforgotten, Vigil, Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Stephen and Time.

Find out the winners, as they are announced, below...

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Suranne Jones in ‘Vigil’ (BBC/World Productions)

Mini-Series

It’s a Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

Leading Actor

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)

Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin)

Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)

Sean Bean (Time)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Leading Actress

Denise Gough (Too Close)

Emily Watson (Too Close)

Jodie Comer (Help)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lydia West (It’s a Sin)

Niamh Algar (Deceit)

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin)

David Carlyle (It’s a Sin)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession) - WINNER

Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin)

Stephen Graham (Time)

Stephen Graham in the BBC drama ‘Time' (BBC/James Stack)

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson (Help) - WINNER

Celine Buckens (Showtrial)

Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)

Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)

Leah Harvey (Foundation)

Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes on the World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)

Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)

Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)

Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

Sean Lock (Channel 4)

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats - WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

‘Starstruck’ (BBC/Avalon UK)

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Joe Gilgun (Brassic)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

Samson Kayo (Bloods)

Steve Coogan (This Time with Alan Partridge)

Tim Renkow (Jerk)

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality and Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married at First Sight UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland - WINNER

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment

An Audience with Adele (Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties)

It’s a Sin (Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (”UK Hun?” – Bimini’s verse)

Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light game)

Strictly Come Dancing (Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to “Symphony”)