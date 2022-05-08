Bafta TV Awards 2022: Full list of winners as they are announced
’It’s a Sin’ and ‘Landscapers’ are up for the most prizes this year
The Bafta TV Awards 2022 are upon us, with Russell T Davies’ critically adored Aids drama It’s a Sin leading the charge.
This year’s ceremony, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 8 May, is being presented by comedian and actor Richard Ayoade.
It’s a Sin leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Olivia Colman-starrer Landscapers, which amassed a total of seven.
Other shows in contention for the top awards are In My Skin, Unforgotten, Vigil, Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Stephen and Time.
Find out the winners, as they are announced, below...
Drama Series
In My Skin
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Mini-Series
It’s a Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time - WINNER
Leading Actor
David Thewlis (Landscapers)
Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)
Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin)
Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)
Sean Bean (Time)
Stephen Graham (Help)
Leading Actress
Denise Gough (Too Close)
Emily Watson (Too Close)
Jodie Comer (Help)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Lydia West (It’s a Sin)
Niamh Algar (Deceit)
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin)
David Carlyle (It’s a Sin)
Matthew MacFadyen (Succession) - WINNER
Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)
Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin)
Stephen Graham (Time)
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson (Help) - WINNER
Celine Buckens (Showtrial)
Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)
Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)
Leah Harvey (Foundation)
Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
Four Hours at the Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Trump Takes on the World
Daytime
The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)
Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)
Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)
Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)
Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)
Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)
Entertainment Programme
An Audience with Adele
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day in America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising - WINNER
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats - WINNER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)
Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal) - WINNER
International
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Joe Gilgun (Brassic)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
Samson Kayo (Bloods)
Steve Coogan (This Time with Alan Partridge)
Tim Renkow (Jerk)
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black to Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Reality and Constructed Factual
Gogglebox - WINNER
Married at First Sight UK
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland - WINNER
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)
Our Land
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Single Drama
Death of England: Face to Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment
An Audience with Adele (Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life)
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties)
It’s a Sin (Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (”UK Hun?” – Bimini’s verse)
Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light game)
Strictly Come Dancing (Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to “Symphony”)
