Loose Women star Judi Love appeared to roll her eyes at Lorraine Kelly during the Bafta TV Awards.

The annual ceremony, which saw Timothy Spall, Top Boy and Joe Lycett win the top prizes, took place in London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (12 May) – and viewers are now convinced there is tension between the ITV daytime presenters.

At the ceremony, Scottish presenter Kelly, 64, was given a special award for her services to morning TV, and delivered a speech in which she revealed she was going to be a grandmother.

Kelly told the audience that, despite the fact she had to present the following morning’s edition of her series Lorraine, she was still planning to celebrate that evening.

As she left the stage, the stars gathered in the venue, including Ant and Dec, could be seen applauding Kelly – but when the camera cut to Love, she didn’t seem too happy.

The comedian, who has been a Loose Women panellist since 2020, appeared to roll her eyes and look to the side in an unimpressed manner while everybody else around her clapped.

Viewers couldn’t help but pick up on the moment, and immediately rushed to social media to discuss a possible rivalry between the pair. A tweet of the clip shared by @Lewisjloman has since gone viral on X/Twitter.

“Is anyone able to explain to me what Judi Love’s issue is with Lorraine Kelly?” one person asked, with another adding: “Want to know more about Judi Love giving Lorraine the side eye.”

Many others joked that Love’s reaction was a response to Kelly’s claim she was hosting her show on Monday.

Recent months have seen Kelly take more regular breaks from daily presenting. In response, a satirical account on X/Twitter, known as @LorraineKWatch, has been tracking her absences, succinctly totting up the number of times she has appeared on her show.

The account regularly goes viral, with social media users being amused at the level of surveillance surrounding the presenter, who herself stepped in to point out she was taking more breaks due to personal reasons.

Speaking on Woman’s Hour in February, she said of the account:“It’s fine, I don’t mind, I don’t care. I probably would have cared before, but I really don’t now, it’s absolutely fine. To be honest… you should never comment on things like that if you don’t know what’s really going on in people’s lives.”

The Independent has contacted Love for comment.