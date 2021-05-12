Baghdad Central star Maisa Abd Elhadi ‘shot by Israeli forces’ during protest

Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi, who starred in Channel 4’s Baghdad Central, has been injured after allegedly being shot by Israel police during a demonstration in the city of Haifa.

Elhadi had been protesting against an upcoming Israeli court ruling that, if passed, would allow authorities to forcefully evict Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Pictures of Elhadi in the back of an ambulance circulated online and the actor posted on Instagram to thank everybody “who helped me and took care of me” adding that she was “alright, but I was injured on my leg”.

She claimed she had been “injured by the occupation’s bullets” on Sunday and has been sharing posts claiming she was shot by live ammunition.

Baghdad Central is a British crime thriller series set in Iraq, adapted from a 2014 novel by Elliott Colla. Elhadi has also appeared in the 2020 film Gaza mon amour.

Israeli airstrikes have killed 43 people including 13 children in Gaza in recent days, according to the enclave’s health authority.

Meanwhile, rockets fired from the Strip have killed five people in Israel as hostilities between Hamas and Tel Aviv worsen.