The Great British Bake Off: Eliminated contestant says show is ‘one of the hardest things’ they’ve done
Week seven saw bakers challenged for the show’s first custard week
Spoilers for episode seven of the The Great British Bake Off ahead.
The contestant who left The Great British Bake Off tent this week has said the show is “one of the hardest things” he has ever done.
On Tuesday (24 October), Kevin Flynn returned his apron after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during the show’s first custard week.
Bakers were challenged to make floating islands in the Technical and a custard gateaux for this weeks Showstopper challenge.
In his exit note, shared on social media, Flynn thanked viewers and said he would do the experience “all over again.”
“What an experience! One of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but oh, I’d do it all over again tomorrow,” wrote the musician from Scotland.
“Thank you to whoever had the ridiculous notion to let me loose in the tent! I hope I’ve brought a little joy to the show and those who cheered me on at home.
“In our part of Scotland, we take life seriously but don’t take ourselves seriously and so I shall continue!” he added.
In his exit speech on Tuesday’s (26 October) show, Flynn said: “The imposter syndrome is real. Coming into this competition, I didn’t feel like I deserved a place. But I feel I can count myself as one of this talented bunch.”
Viewers shared their thoughts on Kevin’s departure from the Bake Off tent on Twitter.
“Kevin absolutely shouldn’t feel imposter syndrome, he was a true highlight of this series without a shadow of a doubt. Great job lad,” one viewer wrote.
“I’m so sad to see Kevin go, he’s produced some of the most iconic bakes this year,” shared another.
“Loved watching Kevin – a gentle, kind soul who’s a great baker too,” wrote another.
The Great British Bake Off is now in week seven, with next week challenging bakers to make pastries. The series airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4 and All 4.
