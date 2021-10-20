Jurgen has stolen the hearts of The Great British Bake Off fans, with many sharing their love for him on social media after German Week.

The fifth episode in this year’s series, which aired last night (19 October), saw the GBBO contestants cooking recipes from Germany.

There was a lot of pressure on one baker in particular, IT specialist Jurgen, to win the challenges as he is from Germany’s Black Forest.

But Jurgen was left baffled by the showstopper round, which saw the contestants being tasked with making a three-tier cake made with yeast. Judge Paul Hollywood admitted that the challenge had been “Anglicised”, because in German tradition, the cake would not be tiered.

Jurgen filled his yeasted cake with chocolate raisins, apricot jam and “a healthy dose of Bavarian booze”, but was beaten to the Star Baker title by Giuseppe, another Bake Off favourite.

Following the episode, many viewers shared their support for Jurgen.

“Jurgen is the purest soul on Bake Off,” tweeted one fan.

“Jurgen was robbed,” added another.

Jurgen avoided elimination in this episode, with Freya announced as the latest contestant to be booted off the show.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday nights on Channel 4.