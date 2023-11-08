Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even Noel Fielding was appalled with the results of the Great British Bake Off’s latest techincal challenge.

During this week’s episode (7 November), the bakers were tasked with making six individual orange and ginger treacle puddings with judge Paul Hollywood explaining that it was “critical that they get the bake right”.

However, in a rare occurrence, none of the bakers managed to pull off the challenge and judges Hollywood and Prue Leith were presented with six disastrous puddings.

Fielding described the challenge as a “car crash” while Hollywood added, laughing, “You’ve let Prue down, you’ve let me down, you’ve let yourselves down.”

Co-host Alison Hammond pointed out: “At least you're all roughly on the same level.”

At the end of the calamitous episode, Sri Lankan-born intelligence analyst Saku became the seventh contestant to be booted from the tent.

The 50-year-old from Herefordshire said on the show: “I am so proud of myself. It is a privilege to be part of this lovely family.

“My heart was broken when it was announced I was leaving, and I was so disappointed in myself.

“The warm hugs and lovely words from fellow bakers, presenters and the crew were very comforting.

“I also learned it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new hobby and be able to be very good at it.”

Reflecting on her experience, she said that her favourite part of the baking competition was meeting all of the other contestants.

“My fellow bakers are not only the most amazing bakers, but they are lovely humans with big hearts,” she said.

“I have thousands of lovely memories made with the most talented bakers, the clever interpreter, the supportive crew and the production team.

“The best ever experience in my life.

“I learnt new skills, techniques and gathered lots of baking knowledge which I will use to create delicious bakes for everyone to enjoy.”

Speaking on the future, she added: “I will keep on baking and developing new recipes, and I would like to carry on introducing Sri Lankan and exotic flavours into my bakes.”

Saku will join comedians and presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen onThe Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday 9 November on Channel 4 at 8pm with celebrity guests Dame Prue Leith, Joel Dommett and Ignacio Lopez.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Additional reporting by the Press Association