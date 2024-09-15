Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Noel Fielding has revealed the aspect of The Great British Bake Off that fills him with rage.

The Mighty Boosh star, 51, began hosting the baking programme alongside Sandi Toksvig in 2017, who was replaced by comedian Matt Lucas in 2020, with Alison Hammond taking over last year.

Fielding said he was “terrified” when he joined the programme and admitted there’s still an aspect of the much-loved series he finds “devastating”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Fielding said: “I’ve always really enjoyed hanging out with the bakers. I befriend them and get them to open up. Nobody expected that to be my strength. I assumed it’d be the sketches and banter.”

The Luxury Comedy creator continued: “In fact, I’m fascinated by the people. I feel protective of them. If Paul and Prue are hard on them, I’m absolutely livid. It’s devastating when they leave.

“This year I was particularly fond of one baker. When I had to send them home, I cried.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fielding said he was offered the Great British Bake Off role as his partying era ended. The comedian had been known for his wild nights out alongside Kate Moss and Courtney Love in the early 2000s.

open image in gallery Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Alison Hammond on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ ( Channel 4 )

“When I got this job, I’d just had my first child,” he explained. “I was painting a lot and had a different lifestyle. This show fitted that phase.

“You want to match your career to where you are in life,” Fielding added. “It’s mainstream, family-friendly and my kids love it, so it suits me. I love not partying – and I never thought I’d say that.”

The comedian continued: “It was a huge curveball for me. I love that it’s old-fashioned TV. Millions watch it weekly. People come up and talk to me about the latest episode. It feels like being part of British culture.”

open image in gallery Fielding, Leith and Hollywood on ‘The Great British Bake Off' ( Channel 4 )

Fielding’s comments come shortly after it was revealed Leith has temporarily taken a “step back” from her Great British Bake Off presenting duties.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

The host and restaurateur has been a part of the much-loved baking programme since its move from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, replacing the expert role formerly held by Mary Berry.

However, Leith, 84, will not take part in a future celebrity edition of the programme, raising money for cancer charities.

In a comment made to The Independent, the judge said: “I absolutely love working on Bake Off and am looking forward to filming the next series and meeting our new bakers, I am only stepping back from the Celebrity series, which is just a question of the filming commitment involved as we make these shows back to back.”

The Great British Bake Off returns on 24 September at 8pm on Channel 4.