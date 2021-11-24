The Great British Bake Off viewers have celebrated as Giuseppe Dell’Anno was named the show’s 2021 series winner.

The Italian engineer competed in Tuesday’s (24 November) final alongside Chigs Parmar and Crystelle Pereira, for which the contestants made a carrot cake and tea party banquet inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Dell’Anno won the competition and admitted that he was mostly excited to hear his parents’ reactions to him winning.

Viewers were delighted to see the father-of-three be named series champion, with one commenter writing: “My heart’s bursting! So happy for Giuseppe, my fave from the start!!! What a wonderful series, and I can’t wait for Giuseppe’s cookbook with his dad!”

“Just loved Bake Off last night!! I think Giuseppe is up there with Nadiya as one of my favourite winners. I shed a little tear too,” another tweet read.

Thanking fans for their support, Dell’Anno shared a photo with his Bake Off trophy.

“I could have never gone through this exhilarating, but also draining adventure without the support of my wife, my fellow bakers and the constant support of the production team!” he wrote. “Thank you all out there, for reaching out and showering me with love! I will be forever grateful!”

In response, one commenter said: “You were a joy to watch. You all were, actually. A wonderful group of people and I was rooting for you from the beginning. Very many congratulations.”

“Congratulations Giuseppe, I literally screamed and cried when you were announced as the winner. Well done, you’ve been outstanding since the first episode. Can’t wait for your book so we can make your tiramisu,” another fan said.