Former University Challenge presenter Bamber Gascoigne has died aged 87.

Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond after a short illness, his representatives have confirmed to the BBC.

The London-born broadcaster is survived by his wife Christina, who he was married to for more than 50 years.

Gascoigne was the original presenter of University Challenge, fronting the hit quiz show when it aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987.

During his time on the series, Gascoigne became known for catchphrases, including “Fingers on buzzers” and “I’ll have to hurry you”. “Your starter for 10” was also a favourite saying of his.

University Challenge first aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987. The series was later revived in 1994 by the BBC, with Jeremy Paxman serving as the quiz master.

In addition to his time on University Challenge, Gascoigne wrote and presented the 1977 docuseries The Christians, which examined Christianity not only as a religion but as a historical force.

The broadcaster also wrote many books, including a companion book to The Christians under the same title. He also penned the 1972 satirical novel Murgatroyd’s Empire.

Bamber Gascoigne receives a CBE from the Queen in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Gascoigne was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2018 Birthday Honours for his services to the arts.

He was portrayed by The League of Gentleman star Mark Gatiss in the 2006 film Starter for Ten.

During his time at Magdalene College at Cambridge University – where he read English Literature – Gascoigne wrote a musical titled Share My Lettuce.

The musical was produced in London in 1957 and starred Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith opposite Kenneth Williams.

Gascoigne inherited Grange Park Opera in Surrey from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014.