Rob Brydon has explained why his “jump scare” role in blockbuster movie Barbie was as brief as it was.

The Welsh actor and comedian makes an appearance in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring film that’s on track to become the highest-grossing film of the year.

Brydon is just one of the many actors who show up to play different versions of the Barbie and Ken dolls, and his cameo as Sugar Daddy Ken surprised UK cinemagoers, who called it a “jump scare” – something that Brydon himself said “slightlu stings”.

Robbie, who is a big fan of Brydon’s show Gavin & Stacey, previously said she cast the comedian as “an enormous priority”. But now, the actor has revealed in a new interview that his role wasn’t supposed to be quite so brief.

“I recorded two scenes in one day but they used only one, which itself was edited,” the actor told The Times.

He then admitted: “All in all, it was shorter than one might have hoped for.”

Brydon optimistically levelled: “However, on the other hand there was a lot of British talent, some of whom were on set for nine months, and their appearances didn’t make the same impact as my one day of work.”

Other British stars to appear in the film include Sex Education actors Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and Connow Swindells, and in much smaller roles, Nicola Coughlan and Lucy Boynton.

Ahead of the film’s release, Brydon poked fun at the briefness of his appearance, writing on Twitter: “Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken. When you go to see this amazing film please don't blink.”

The Mattel film, from director Greta Gerwig, was released on Friday (21 July), and has earnt rave reviews. It’s crossed $1bn at the international box office.

Rob Brydon at the ‘Barbie’ premiere (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Barbie released on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with many rushing to the cinema to double bill both films. Oppenheimer has seen the director earn his biggest opening behind blockbusters The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Brydon recently told Virgin Radio that he once sent Robbie a birthday message in character as Gavin & Stacey’s Uncle Bryn, and he said that his being cast in Barbie may have been Robbie’s way of saying “thank you”. As well as starring in the film, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor also produced it.