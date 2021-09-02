Bargain Hunt star Tim Weeks has apologised for “causing offence” after his auction house was found to be selling Nazi memorabilia.

The TV personality, who has appeared on the BBC programme as an auctioneer since 2016, works as a director at Wessex Auction Rooms.

On Friday (3 September), the auction house had been due to sell a collection of Nazi-related objects, The Daily Mail reports.

Among the items were a Third Reich banner for £2,000, a swastika for £300 and a collection of badges.

The auction was described by the Board of Deputies of British Jews as “distressing, disturbing and hugely disrespectful”.

The items have now been removed from sale, with Weeks issuing an apology for their listing in the first place.

“Upon learning that a number of Third Reich items are listed for auction I have contacted the head of our militaria department to withdraw them immediately from sale as we would never wish to cause any offence,” he said.

“We apologise if any has unintentionally been caused.”

While the sale of Nazi memorabilia is prohibited in many parts of Europe, it is still legal in the UK.

The BBC declined The Independent’s request for comment.