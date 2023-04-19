Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barry Humphries has been admitted to hospital with “serious health problems” after a major surgery, reports claim.

The comedian, 89, was admitted to hospital in Sydney this week following complications with a recent hip replacement surgery, Australian news outlets report.

Appearing on Sunrise on Channel Seven on Wednesday (19 April), journalist Peter Ford said that there were “serious concerns” for Humphries, who is currently surrounded by his loved ones in hospital.

“At this moment Barry is [in] a serious condition but being kept comfortable. He’s surrounded by family,” Ford said, adding that a statement would be shared with the media imminently.

The reporter said that things were looking “tough” for Humphries – best known for his drag alter-ego Dame Edna Everage – but that he had a “fantastic” team of medical professionals supporting him.

“I reckon Barry has a fighting spirit and he’s not going to give up easily,” he said.

On Sky News Australia, host Rowan Dean said that the comedian has “serious health problems”, but “his sense of humour never leaves him”.

The Independent has contacted Humphries’ representatives for comment.

Humphries as Dame Edna Everage in 2019 (Getty Images)

In February, the legendary entertainer was forced to undergo surgery after tripping on a rug and suffering a fall at home.

Following the operation, he was given a titanium hip, and later joked he could now be called “Bionic Bazza”.

Speaking toThe Sydney Morning Herald in March, Humphries said that he’d been in “agony” after the accident and was now undergoing “very painful” sessions with a physiotherapist.

However, Humphries said that he would have to “get back on my feet” as he intends to tour his one man show later this year.

“I sit a lot in the show, and there’s a bit of pacing... I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, but I do have to get on with my physio,” he said.