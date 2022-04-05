Barry: Everything we know about season 3

After nearly a three-year wait, the third season of hit show Barry is finally approaching.

The dark comedy made its first season debut back in 2018. The show features Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a low-level hitman who desperately wants to untangle himself from his violent past of contract killing.

When he’s sent on his next “hit” to execute an LA actor, he begins feeling at home in the new city and finds a passion for acting after attending a local acting class.

Below is everything we know about the return of Barry, from the release date to the first official teaser and what to expect in the new season.

When will season three be released?

The eight-episode series is scheduled to return on 24 April on HBO Max in the US.

While the show was renewed for a third season back in 2019, due to the pandemic, production was delayed.

HBO Max’s official Twitter account shared the news in February, writing: “Barry is back and he’s ready for another shot at redemption. Season 3 premieres April 24 on @hbomax. #BarryHBO.”

What will the new season be about?

According to HBO Max’s official release: “Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

In the first official teaser, Barry can be seen in a multitude of ominous scenes – shakily holding a gun, caught in an explosion, and in the aftermath of a car crash – all while a voice can be heard saying: “Forgiveness has to be earned.”

“Everyone deserves second chances,” Barry responds.

Along with Hader, this season’s cast includes Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden, and Michael Irby.

Barry will arrive on HBO Max in the US on 24 April. A UK air date is TBC.