Barry viewers left surprised by unexpected cameos in new episode

’Yet another reason why this show deserves all the awards,’ one viewer said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 24 April 2023 15:12
Comments
Barry season 4 trailer

Barry viewers have been left surprised by two unexpected cameos in the latest episode.

The third instalment of the HBO series was broadcast in the US on Sunday (23 April), and caught up with Bill Hader’s damaged hitman, his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and former acting coach Gene (Henry Winkler).

The episode featured two cameos: crime boss Toro and a contract killer hired to murder Barry, played by director Guillermo del Toro and comedian Fred Armisen, respectively.

Hader previously revealed that Pan’s Labyrinth and Shape of Water filmmaker del Toro personally asked to be in the show, and was surprised when Hader went ahead and offered him a role.

The actor, who co-created the series and directed the episode, told Deadline: “I think he was a bit surprised. He went, ‘Really?’ And I go, ‘Yeah!’ And he texted me back, ‘Are you serious?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, you asked me to. I did it.’”

Viewers were left overjoyed by the cameos, expressing their glee on social media.

“The new Barry episode ever so casually had Fred Armisen and Guillermo del Toro cameos. I will never fully grasp this show’s brilliance,” one person wrote, aither another adding: “A little Guillermo del Toro and Fred Armisen on the side for good measure? Thank you, @HBO-gods.”

An additional viewer posted: “Guillermo Del Toro and Fred Armisen bookending tonight’s episode of #Barry is yet another reason why this show deserves all the awards.”

Guillermo del Toro and Fred Armisen in the latest episode of ‘Barry’

(HBO)

Barry airs in the US on HBO and is avaialble to stream in the UK on Sky Comedy and NOW.

You can read The Independent’s interview with Hader here.

