Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC Breakfast presenters in stitches laughing after embarrassing livestream gaffe

Presenter Rachel Burden laughed at the ‘incredible timing’

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 19 November 2022 14:42
Comments
Charity campaigner Kevin Sinfield caught urinating in awkward gaffe on live TV

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt was left red in the face after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Sinfield is undertaking a gruelling challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease charities.

The challenge will amount to 482 kilometres, with Sinfield having already raised more than £600,000.

During Saturday (19 November) morning’s BBC Breakfast, the team caught up with a live stream of Sinfield as he continued on the final day of the challenge, running from West Yorkshire to the Rugby League World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

“We have a camera on board a bike, it’s the first time we have done this, we have set him off every morning and we wave goodbye,” host Stayt said, as the screen changed to footage of the run labelled the “Kev Cam”.

Recommended

“We don’t really know how it works, apart from the fact that he is-” he continued, only to realise that Sinfield had walked over to a wall to urinate with his back to the camera.

The camera cut back to the studio, where Stayt put his face in his hands in embarrassment while his co-host Rachel Burden laughed.

“That was brilliant timing,” she said as she applauded. “Well done Charlie. I give you full credit for that.”

The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Scott Bryan, who tweeted: “INCREDIBLE SCENES. Just amazing timing. No notes.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Burden saw the funny side too, replying to the tweet: “The live stream #notmyjoke.”

It’s been a big week for BBC Breakfast, after the show delighted fans on Friday (18 November) by booking both actor Brian Cox and Professor Brian Cox to do an interview together.

The pair told Stayt that their identical names have led to a number of awkward incidents, one of which had happened the night before.

Actor Cox said they found themselves at the centre of a hotel room mix-up, and that he and Professor Cox almost ended up sharing a room.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in