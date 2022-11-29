Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The BBC has unveiled its Christmas TV line-up for the 2022 festive season.

From brand new shows to festive editions of fan favourites, there is plenty of programming on offer across the genres of drama, comedy, entertainment and more.

The biggest highlights this year include the “life-affirming” Scottish drama Mayflies, a tale of male friendship based on Andrew O’Hagan’s 2021 novel, starring Martin Compston, Tony Curran and Ashley Jensen. Sally Wainwright’s Bafta-winning Happy Valley also returns to the BBC for its much-anticipated third and final series, after a six-year hiatus, with Sarah Lancashire back as Sgt Catherine Cawood.

Viewers will be treated to the final chapter of the epic trilogy His Dark Materials, and Strike: Troubled Blood, which sees Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) visit family in Cornwall when he’s called on to solve a mysterious cold case.

In the world of comedy, fans will have plenty to look forward to with a festive episode of the constantly chaotic Motherland and the return of Bad Education, as well as special instalments of The Cleaner and Ghosts.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back, inevitably, for two special episodes. Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith also present a special festive film from their award-winning anthology series Inside No 9, while Detectorists, the comedy about metal-detecting enthusiasts Andy (Mackenzie Crook) and Lance (Toby Jones), returns for a feature-length special.

Popular long-running series such as Call the Midwifeand Death in Paradise are among the shows that will also have Christmas specials.

Entertainment programmes to expect include Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel, The Weakest Link Christmas Special, and the debut of Mo Gilligan’s music game show, That’s My Jam.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, plus there will be festive episodes of The Hit List, Question of Sport, Pointless, University Challenge, Would I Lie To You and QI. Richard Osman will open the doors to brand new episodes of his Festive House of Games and The Graham Norton Show will return for its traditional New Year’s Eve edition.

Amir Wilson in ‘His Dark Materials’ (BBC)

Sara Pascoe will invite celebrities for a festive Sewing Bee Special, and The Repair Shop will be back along with a special edition of Frozen Planet II.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On New Year’s Eve, Jools Holland will host his annual Hootanany and in My Life at Christmas, actor and comedian Sally Phillips meets three well-known faces to explore how their memories of Christmas reflect the enormous changes they have gone through in their lives.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back once again for two MasterChef specials, and Count Magnus is the latest ghost story for Christmas from Mark Gatiss.

‘Motherland’ cast (BBC)

In a first-time entry to the Christmas schedules, the Men’s FIFA World Cup Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18 December.

There’s plenty for kids to enjoy, too, with a heart-warming film based on Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (featuring Idris Elba and Tom Hollander among its starry cast),and a new intergalactic adaptation, The Smeds and The Smoos.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other.

“Get ready to escape and be entertained with an incredible range of new festive shows across every genre, live or on demand, there’s something for everyone.”