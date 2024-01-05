Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has received 900 complaints regarding a new documentary about the King’s first year on the throne.

The corporation revealed in its fortnightly complaints report that Charles III: The Coronation Year was the subject of 897 complaints from people who felt it showed an “overly positive” view of the monarchy.

The documentary was aired on Boxing Day and shows the royal family’s reaction to the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the family preparing for Charles’s coronation, such as getting the Imperial State crown fitted and attending rehearsals at Westminster Abbey.

The documentary made up a third of the 2,665 “stage one” complaints about BBC programmes between December 18 and 31.

Summarising the objections, the BBC said: “We received complaints from some viewers who felt the tone of the programme was overly positive.”

In the statement, the BBC defended Charles III: The Coronation Year, stating that the documentary covers a “period of historical significance” and that in its wider coverage of the monarchy, the BBC “seeks to reflect a range of viewpoints”.

“Charles III: The Coronation Year is a one-off observational documentary that covers a period of historical significance when the King took on new duties and prepared for the first Coronation in this country for 70 years.

It has unique access and captures personal moments as the King adapts to his new role. Editorial control is retained by the BBC,” the statement said.

“The BBC seeks to reflect a range of viewpoints in news and current affairs coverage of the monarchy. Earlier in 2023, when documenting the Coronation, Panorama on BBC One examined the structures and finances that surround the Royal Family and featured a newly commissioned poll about attitudes to the monarchy. On Radio 4, the Today programme had a debate on whether the UK needs a monarchy and The World This Weekend looked at its future.”

The King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

The live airing of the King’s coronation itself was one of the most complained about TV moments of 2023, with the majority of them stemming from comments made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh. As the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the actor said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.”

Ofcom reported that the coronation received a total of 8,421 complaints about the coverage of the event.

Ofcom concluded that the comment was a “personal observation” which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion touching on other diversity-related topics, and containing a range of viewpoints. The decision not to pursue the complaints also took into account the right to freedom of expression.

Appearing in Charles III: The Coronation Year, Anne, the Princess Royal recounts the final days of her mother’s life and reign, and how Queen Elizabeth II thought dying at her favourite royal residence would be “difficult”.

In one moment, Anne told cameras in the documentary that the royal family tried to persuade the late Queen that she need not be part of the decision making process prior to her death.

Princess Anne appearing in ‘Charles III: The Coronation Year’ (BBC/Royal Archives)

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,” said Anne in the documentary. “And I think we did try and persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision making process."

In another behind-the-scenes moment, Charles is shown making a reference to his viral “sausage fingers” in a throwaway joke.

Footage shot during the rehearsal for his coronation showed Prince William using his hands to close a small clasp holding a lavish robe around his father.

William makes his father laugh when he remarks: “On the day, that’s not going to go in,” with Charles, referencing his own hands, replying: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”