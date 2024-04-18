BBC News presenter Martine Croxall launches legal battle against broadcaster

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC is being taken to an employment tribunal by newsreader Martine Croxall.

Croxall, 55, who has not appeared on air since March 2023, is holding her employer to task for an unknown issue, official documents have revealed.

The legal action is set to begin on May 1.

This news comes after Croxall became one of five women – Karin Giannone, Geeta Guru-Murthy, Kasia Madera, and Annita McVeigh – allegedly snubbed by the broadcaster over a chief presenter role last February.

They came together to challenge the BBC and claimed that the selection process was rigged in favour of certain senior presenters before applications were even opened.

Martine Croxall has been off-air since last March ( BBC )

The incident took place amid the merging of the BBC’s international and domestic news channels.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the broadcaster was attempting to work towards a ‘fair resolution’ for the women, who were asked to reapply for one of two chief presenter jobs.

They were then told that if unsuccessful, they could be offered a new role as correspondents - an effective demotion from their previous positions.

Davie said: “It is not a good situation where you are paying people [who are not on air] and we are trying to get it resolved as fast as possible. I recognise that it has been going on for some time.”

The broadcaster has found itself in hot water with its employees before ( PA Wire )

The fact that the five snubbed presenters were all women is notable for the broadcaster after they lost another recent tribunal over a gender pay gap.

A tribunal in 2020 found that Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed should have been earning the same as male presenter Jeremy Vine.

According to reports, the broadcaster has now paid out £1 million on legal fees fighting equal pay and race discrimination cases from their staff.

The Independent has reached out to Croxall and the BBC for comment.