Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A BBC presenting “legend” stunned viewers after announcing she was leaving the channel after 40 years on screen.

News host Sally Taylor said “the time has come” on Tuesday’s episode of BBC South (4 March). Later this month, she will bring her record-breaking stint as the show’s longest-standing female host to a close.

“I fell into television 40 years ago and never thought I’d still be doing it today, but the time has come to hand over the reins to someone else who I hope will cherish the job as much as I have,” she told viewers.

“Being the presenter of a daily 6.30pm BBC regional programme is one of the best jobs in television.”

Taylor will host her final regional broadcast on 20 March, and this week said that South Today “has given me opportunities that would never have been possible anywhere else and I’m so grateful for that”.

The presenter, who received an MBE in 2005 for services to regional broadcasting, attributed her success to the audience, stating: “At the heart of everything we do is the relationship with our audience, I feel very honoured that they have shared and trusted me to tell their stories. It’s been wonderful.”

Throughout her time with the programme, she has covered 10 elections, travelled to Antarctica and delivered reports from Bosnia.

Peter Cook, senior head of content production for BBC South, said of “broadcasting legend” Taylor’s exit: “She’s had an incredible career at the BBC and earned the respect and affection of our viewers who have trusted her to tell them what’s happening and why.

“She’s a talented broadcaster, a brilliant journalist, and a great colleague.”

Early in her career, Taylor had numerous hosting stints on BBC Radio Solent.

open image in gallery BBC presenter Sally Taylor is leaving channel after 40 years ( X/Twitter )

In 2015, the presenter’s work in broadcasting, and also with local charities, led to her receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Winchester.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jason Horton, director of production for BBC Local, said: “Her class in the studio or on location, her sheer hard work in preparing for the programme, and her eye for the stories that really connect with the South Today audience, is unrivalled.

“Sally has always wanted more for the viewer and encouraged us all on that mission, whether we were reporters or producers, editors or senior leaders.

He continued: “She has also mentored countless colleagues, supporting the next generation of journalists and broadcasters.”

Taylor’s BBC bio hails her as “one of the most popular presenters in the south of England”.