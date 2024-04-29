For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Bonnin’s face has been used to advertise insect repellant after AI-generated voice messages scammed a firm into thinking she had granted them permission.

The BBC presenter’s management spotted Bonnin on online adverts for the product earlier this week, which they knew she had not signed up for.

AI experts uncovered the voice notes of Bonnin supposedly saying she was happy to appear in the campaign as a scam, which saw the duped company send £20,000 to fraudsters.

Speaking to the The Fuardian , which broke the story, Bonnin said the fake messages were a “violation” and “not a pleasant thing” to discover.

“Thank goodness it was just an insect repellant spray and that I wasn’t supposedly advertising something really horrid!” she said.

Bonnin, who has an Irish accent, added: “At the very beginning it does sound like me but then I sound a bit Australian and then it’s definitely an English woman by the end.”

The company that produced the advert, Incognito, was sent numerous voice messages by someone its CEO thought was Bonnin via Facebook, The Guardian reports.

BBC presenter Liz Bonnin’s likeness was used in an advert after AI-generated messages scammed a firm into thinking she had granted them permission ( BBC )

Incognito’s CEO, Howard Carter, claimed he did not get Bonnin’s agreement authorised by her management because the messages said “she was doing us a favour, provided we do it direct with her and not involve her main agency”.

The Independent has contacted Incognito and Liz Bonnin’s representation for comment.

Last month, the BBC told a voice over actress her services would no longer be required for a “highly sensitive” documentary because they were using an AI generated voice instead.

Sara Poyzer, who starred in the West End production of Mamma Mia! described the experience of being ousted in favour of AI as “sobering” on social media.

Poyzer shared a screenshot of an email from the production company making the BBC show, which said: “Sorry for the delay – we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI-generated voice so we won’t need Sara anymore.”

After Poyzer’s post on X/Twitter went viral and outrage ensued, the BBC released a statement claiming there was “important context” for critics to note.

The statement said: “We are making a highly sensitive documentary which features a contributor who is nearing the end of life and is now unable to speak.

“In these very particular circumstances and with the family’s wishes in mind we have agreed to use AI for a brief section to recreate a voice which can now no longer be heard. This will be clearly labelled within the film.”