Former BBC North West Tonight presenter Beccy Barr has died after receiving an incurable cancer diagnosis last year.

The mother-of-one, 46, from Lancaster, joined the BBC as a presenter and reporter in 2013 after a stint in financial journalism at CNBC in London.

But in 2019, after a two-decade-long career in journalism, she announced she was leaving the industry to become a firefighter, and joined Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

She credited her ambition to join the fire services to her father, Roy, who spent 20 years working in the service.

At the time, she told the BBC: “I still really love being a journalist but it has been nearly 20 years and I’m ready for a change and a different challenge.”

A statement shared on Barr’s X/Twitter read: “I’m sharing the very sad news that Beccy passed away peacefully this morning.

“She spent her last few days at St John’s Hospice who provided the most dignified & compassionate care to Beccy & her whole family.

“Donations to the hospice can be made in Beccy’s memory.”

At the beginning of 2023, she told her followers online that she had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

She said: “Two lessons I’ve learned from this distinctly sub-optimal experience: 1) Life is wild. 2) People have an utterly astounding and boundless capacity for love, care and friendship.”

In April, she tweeted her views on the realities of living with cancer, writing on X: “I feel like there’s a lot of judgment by people on here around some high profile cancer patients. I know a lot of people choose to be, or maybe portray themselves as, endlessly positive, dancing through it, making memories, living their best lives etc. But let me tell you this…

open image in gallery Barr joined her local Fire and Rescue service in 2019 after leaving the BBC ( Beccy Barr Instagram )

She continued: “Having cancer is utterly sh**. Yes, there is a great deal of love and care and people are amazing. But, if we’re going to be authentic about it… it is totally and entirely shit to have cancer. So don’t judge the actions of others. End of rant. Merci.”

Following the announcement of Barr’s death, former viewers and friends have been sharing their memories of watching the ex-journalist on air.

“Followed her journey in awe and amazement when she stepped away from the newsroom to become a firefighter,” wrote one person on X/Twitter. “A very warm, funny and inspiring woman. Like a friend every tea time on NW Tonight. This is really very sad indeed.”

open image in gallery Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service described Barr as a ‘dedicated and courageous’ in a tribute shared online ( Beccy Barr Instagram )

BBC’s Education Correspondent Elaine Dunkley said of her former colleague: “So sad to hear this. Beccy was jaw dropping in a kind of superhero/supermodel kind of way.”

“So clever, fierce and incredibly kind. There always that moment when Beccy would come in on a late shift and make you laugh. I was a total fan girl! Rest in Peace.”

Another viewer added: “Whenever Beccy appeared on our screens, her smile lit up the room.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service described Barr as a “dedicated and courageous” firefighter, in a tribute shared online.

open image in gallery Barr was best known for presenting the evening news programme BBC North West Tonight ( BBC )

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend, Firefighter Beccy Barr. Beccy was a dedicated and courageous firefighter who served with professionalism and compassion,” it read. “She was an enthusiastic and warm person who became an inspiration to many.”

Beccy’s career started in print journalism as a reporter for The Blackpool Citizen before she moved into financial reporting. She also had stints at BBC Radio 5 Live and Sunday Politics North West.