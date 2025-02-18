BBC star Janice Forsyth confirms she has early-onset Alzheimer’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Janice Forsyth today confirmed she has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The BBC Radio Scotland presenter has worked for the broadcaster for 30 years.

She is a stalwart on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio Three and Radio Four, as well as setting up a podcasting production firm, the Big Light.

On Monday, the 65-year-old said she’d been battling “deep feelings of anxiety” since 2022.

Meanwhile, she said, she had been finding tasks such as navigating “extremely difficult” - and had therefore sought medical advice.

She said: “I’d hoped that I was simply worn out by my many years as a freelance broadcaster and perhaps exhausted following the loss of our dear mother, Patricia, the previous Christmas, but sadly, I now have a firm diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s been a huge blow, but I’m also feeling some relief that I finally have an explanation for lapses I’d been experiencing, and I’m managing to remain buoyant most of the time.”

While she said she would be withdrawing from social media “for now”, Ms Forsyth plans to continue work for the podcasting firm she established with producer Fiona White, saying “I’m not done yet”.

open image in gallery The presenter said the news had been a ‘huge blow’ ( BBC Scotland )

In a message to listeners, she added: “I never took my role lightly and hope I always gave my best, both for your sake and that of my interviewees.

“It’s been a blast, and I send a high five to everyone who tuned in on Saturday mornings or on more recent weekday afternoons and heard something interesting.”

Louise Thornton, the head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, paid tribute to Ms Forsyth, saying: “Janice has been a hugely popular personality on our airwaves for many years.

“The many production teams she has collaborated with have appreciated her outstanding skill as a presenter on radio and television.

“Her warmth, relaxed interviewing style, and peerless knowledge of arts, music, and culture in Scotland and beyond, have made her a firm favourite with audiences over the decades.

“Everyone at BBC Scotland wishes Janice all the very best and we’ll be pleased to continue to explore suitable opportunities where we can work together.”