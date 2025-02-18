Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former BBC star looks unrecognisable after showing off his new bearded look.

Earlier this week, the star shared a photo to his followers on Instagram, asking for their opinion on his new facial hair.

“Should I keep it?” he wrote in the caption – but his fans had scrolled past the photo, not realising it was, in fact, Chris Moyles.

The Radio X DJ, who was one of Radio 1’s longest-standing presenters until his departure in 2009, was also wearing thick black glasses and a beanie hat in the snap, which was met with positivity.

His presenting peers chimed in on Moyles’s new look, with Jake Humphrey quipping: “Thought I was following George Clooney on Insta for a moment…”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Mike Bushell, who hosts sports coverage on BBC Breakfast, added: “Looking majestic, like the master in the old Doctor Who.”

Meanwhile, Anthea Turner replied: “Not normally a beard loving girl but it’s a really good one and beautifully groomed. A keeper from me.”

Moyles appeared as a contestant on ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2022, following which he revealed he’d lost a stone and a half, which is equivalent to 9.5 kilograms or 21 pounds.

“I got weighed right at the beginning in isolation and it’s the first thing you do when you come out, so yes, I lost weight!” the star, who was eliminated sixth, said.

Moyles had already lost a significant amount of weight since his days at BBC Radio 1, a subject that he addressed in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

Chris Moyles debuted a new look on Instagram ( Getty Images / Instagram )

“Most people know me as the fat DJ from Radio 1,” Moyles said during his introductory VT.

During his time on the show, Moyles was one of the biggest critics of his controversial campmate, Matt Hancock, who participated on the show while remaining an active Member of Parliament.

In one episode, Moyles branded Hancock a “funny little fish” for taking “no interest” in his life.

The radio host added that he was “gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me” after being voted off the show. Hancock finished in third place behind Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp.