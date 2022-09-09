Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Radio 2 has cancelled its annual music festival following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8 September).

The Live in Leeds concert was scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 September at Temple Newsam.

However, following the “very sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen”, it was announced that the concert would no longer take place “as a mark of respect”.

The organisers made sure to note that all ticket holders will be issued refunds from the ticketing providers.

This year’s concert, typically held in London’s Hyde Park, was expected to feature Robbie Williams, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tears for Fears, Kaiser Chiefs, George Ezra, and more.

Responding to news of the Queen’s death, many celebrities, including Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney and Sting, have shared touching tributes.

Also among the tributes was “Mysterious Girl” singer Peter Andre who shared a post on Instagram which read: “Like many, I feel so so sad about this. It has made me very emotional. Very surreal. Wow. Longest reigning monarch in British history. A true leader. Our queen, but also a mother, grandmother and wife. May she rest in peace with her beloved husband.”

